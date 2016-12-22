UGA assistant coach fined $25K for involvement in 'WakeyLeaks' scandal

Shane Beamer (Photo: Radi Nabulsi)

ATHENS, Ga. -- A current Georgia Bulldogs staff member has been fined $25,000 for his involvement in a Wake Forest leak scandal.

In a statement issued Thursday, UGA assistant football coach Shane Beamer admitted to receiving advance information from a former Wake Forest radio announcer back in 2014.

At the time, Beamer was a running backs coach at Virginia Tech. Beamer said that former Wake Forest radio announcer Tommy Elrod called him the night before the two teams were set to play.

"I had known him for several years through coaching circles so I did not think it unusual he would be calling me," Beamer said. "During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday. I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game."

Beamer's father, Frank Beamer, was the head coach of Virginia Tech at the time.

“I am particularly remorseful to the extent my actions may have brought embarrassment to my family, and especially my Dad," Beamer said. " Again, I apologize for my actions and have learned from my mistakes.”

Wake Forest won the game 6-3 in overtime.

Last week, Wake Forest said that an internal investigation had concluded that Elrod, a former assistant coach and broadcaster, had provided or attempted to provide confidential game-plan material to opponents on multiple occasions since 2014.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart said that Beamer notified him of the incident last week.

"While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment," Smart said.

UGA Athletics director Greg McGarity said that the school would withhold $25,000 of Beamer's salary.

"Conduct of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Association," McGarity said in a statement. "We will use this as an example to remind our coaches and staff of our high expectations of ethical behavior and sportsmanship.”

Material from USA Today was used in this report.

RELATED | More UGA football: Fans tailgate before GT vs. UGA