UGA blows out Mississippi State to make strong statement in SEC

Sep 23, 2017; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) runs for a touchdown past Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive back Tolando Cleveland (7) during the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

ATHENS, Ga. -- So much for that being a dog fight.

In what was supposed to be a close battle, No. 11 Georgia bulldozed No. 17 Mississippi State 31-3 to stay undefeated and get their first SEC win of the season.

It was clear right from the start that the Bulldogs were looking to start fast and never look back. After forcing Mississippi State to go three-and-out, true freshman quarterback Jake Fromm handed off to Nick Chubb, who tossed it back to execute a flea flicker. Fromm found Terry Godwin for a 59-yard touchdown.

The offense continued to roll, and on the next drive Chubb scored from 7 yards out. Chubb scored again from 28 yards out in the first drive of the second half.

Fromm finished 9 for 12 for 201 yards and two touchdowns. Chubb ran for 81 yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns.

Mississippi State's offense, led by highly-touted quarterback Nick Fitzgerald who led the Bulldogs to a surprising win over LSU last week, couldn't get much going. After Jace Christmann made a 28-yard field goal just before halftime, Georgia's defense put the game away in the second half thanks to a couple of interceptions.

Deandre Baker picked off Fitzgerald, and three plays later, Fromm faked a toss to Sony Michel then threw a 41-yard pass to tight end Isaac Nauaa.

On the next drive, Dominick Sanders had an interception that led to a 49-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship.

Fitzgerald finished the game 14/29 for 83 yards and two interceptions.

Saturday night's game was the first of eight consecutive conference games for the Bulldogs. Next week, Georgia goes on the road to face Tennessee.

