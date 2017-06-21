UGA Bulldogs visit Camp Sunshine

It's become a Georgia Football tradition.

Every summer for the past several years, the University of Georgia Bulldogs visit Camp Sunshine and spend the day with a special group of kids.

"We can only be here once a year, but these things are here year round," said Jeb Blazzvich. "It's a great reminder of why we're here. It's a reminder of the love they show us and how we're supposed to treat others and love them regardless of our circumstances. It's a great reminder for camp sunshine."

The camp serves children who have dealt with or who are currently dealing with cancer. Visiting the camp has become a tradition for the Georgia football team.

"We're just here to cheer them up for a day," said UGA coach Kirby Smart. "The real heroes are the counselors and the people who give their time to these kids to make this camp what it is."

Camp Sunshine hits home for Smart -- his brother is a cancer survivor who attended the camp many years ago.

"It makes me realize what my brother went through," he told 11Alive Sports reporter Alex Glaze. "He's a champion in my heart because of what he's given back to so many people who have been through what he has been through."

The smiles keep the Dawgs coming back -- both the smiles from the campers, and their own smiles.

"Everything that they have here kind of gives the kids an opportunity to get their mind off of what they're going through, just to come out here and have fun."

The visit only lasts a few hours. But the impact it has on everyone involved lasts much longer than that.

