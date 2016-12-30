UGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets first bowl victory

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Georgia Bulldogs (8-5) hung on in the final minutes against the TCU Horned Frogs (6-7) to win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl 31-23, their third consecutive bowl win and first under head coach Kirby Smart.

Up by one with about five minutes left, Trenton Thompson sacked TCU quarterback Kenny Hill, and Brandon Hartfield missed a field goal wide right. Thompson had two sacks in the game, and he was named the bowl game's MVP.

Trenton Thompson with the game MVP trophy

The missed field goal allowed Georgia to run the clock down on a 86-yard drive that culminated in running back Nick Chubb scoring a 13-yard touchdown, his eighth of the season.

It gave the junior running back some momentum heading into next season. He and fellow back Sony Michel are both returning for their senior seasons, and Friday's game at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium gave the Bulldogs ground game some momentum heading into the offseason.

Chubb had 142 yards, his fifth 100-yard rushing game this season. He had a 48-yard run that set up a 30-yard field goal by Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship was 1-for-2.

Michel had 87 yards on 15 carries and one touchdown run. He had a 33-yard touchdown reception just before halftime that cut the deficit to two.

Georgia rushed for 248 yards in the game, the team's fourth-best performance by the ground game this season.

Freshman quarterback Jacob Eason threw two touchdown passes, completing 12 passes on 21 attempts for 164 yards. His longest was a 77-yard pass play to junior Isaiah McKenzie, who took it to the red zone for the longest play of his career. It set up Michel's touchdown run to put Georgia on the board early.

TCU's offense struggled against Georgia's front seven to start the game, but Hill found some running room following a strip sack by Tipa Galeai on Eason. Two plays later, Hill scored on a 10-yard touchdown to give them a lead in the first quarter. Brandon Hatfield missed the extra point.

The Horned Frogs scored 16 points in a roughly five minute span in the first half. The ran began courtesy of a 40-yard field goal by Hartfield. He was 1-for-3 on field goals.

Hill threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to John Diarse. Diarse had two touchdown receptions, his second in the fourth quarter on a 9-yard pass in the third.

Lorenzo Carter had two forced fumbles for the Bulldogs, one of which led to Georgia's touchdown in the third quarter to retake the lead for the first time since the first quarter. Eason found Javon Wims for a 4-yard touchdown.

Georgia is 4-0 against TCU. The teams' first meeting happened to be Georgia's first bowl game in 1941 in the Orange Bowl.

