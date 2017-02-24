Southern University former football player Devon Gales watches the Georgia Bulldogs in the first half of the spring game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

ATHENS, Ga. -- The University of Georgia will have a "special announcement" involving Devon Gales and his family at the Bulldogs' basketball game against LSU on Saturday.

The school would not elaborate on the announcement, but did say that Gales would be there with his family at Stegeman Coliseum.

Gales, who suffered a spinal injury while playing against the Bulldogs two seasons ago, will watch as Georgia will receive the 2015-16 NCAA Sportsmanship Award at halftime in addition to the announcement.

Georgia was awarded the honor because of its first-response care and support for Gales and his family. On Sept. 26, 2015, during the third quarter of Georgia’s game in Athens against Southern, Gales suffered a career-ending spinal injury while blocking on a kickoff return.

Gales was able to move his legs again last May. Gales and his mother described the emotional moment in an interview with 11Alive soon after his major improvement.

He is still recovering at Shepherd Center in Atlanta.

