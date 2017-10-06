WXIA
UGA player arrested on marijuana charges

Tim Darnell and Alec McQuade, WXIA 9:59 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

ATHENS, GA. - A UGA football player was arrested on marijuana possession.

According to police, Natrez Patrick is also facing charges of parking in a prohibited area.

This is Patrick's second arrest. He arrested back in November 2015 with teammate Chauncey Rivers, who was eventually dismissed from the team, by Athens-Clarke County Police for marijuana possession on campus.

Players receive a four-game suspension following a second marijuana violation, according to the UGA football handbook.

Patrick has started all five games this season at linebacker and has 17 total tackles this season.

His backup, Reggie Carter, was injured last week against Tennessee and did not practice this week. He is day-to-day.

