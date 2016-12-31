UGA RB runs into young fan wearing his jersey at random gas station after bowl game

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

When you think about the Georgia Bulldogs and their current running backs, juniors Nick Chubb and Sony Michel obviously come to mind.

But there's a freshman back on the scene, as well, and his name is Brian Herrien. He had a breakout game against North Carolina to start the season, and had three touchdowns in his first season with the Bulldogs. But he's not as well known as some of his teammates, yet.

That's why when Carter Mcinnis Tweeted at Herrien that his youngest son, Brooks, was wearing his jersey at the AutoZone Liberty Bowl, he was thrilled.

Here's where it gets interesting.

Herrien was on his way home from Memphis, Tenn. after the team's win over TCU, and stopped for gas in Oxford, Ala., he told 11Alive. Three hours after seeing the picture of Brooks wearing his jersey, he coincidentally ran into him at the gas station. Herrien said that the family recognized him.

Small world , I pulled over at the gas station on the way home and saw the little man that had my jersey on at the game 😎🐶 #GoDawgs ✍🏽🔴⚫️🐾 pic.twitter.com/QaOJULjWQj — brian herrien (@brianherrienn) December 31, 2016

Mcinnis said Herrien signed his son's jersey, gave him his Liberty Bowl lanyard with his name and jersey number, and took a picture with him.

"He's my youngest son's favorite player. He was super kind and gracious," Mcinnis told 11Alive. "My boy will remember it forever."

How awesome is @brianherrienn! Cheering hard for #35! What a great young man. https://t.co/ItYrTtDHXz — Carter Mcinnis (@carter_mcinnis) December 31, 2016

A Bulldogs victory and autograph, it couldn't have been a better day for Brooks.

