UGA suffers more heartbreak against Kentucky

ATHENS, Ga. -- The Kentucky Wildcats' streak against the Georgia Bulldogs continues.

After a thriller that included 13 ties and 15 lead chances, the Wildcats pulled away off late free throws to win 82-77 at Stegeman Coliseum.

De'Aaron Fox made four three throws, Malik Monk had two and Edrice Adebayo had two in the final 30 seconds of the game to pick up the Wildcats' fifth consecutive win, their eighth straight against Georgia.

"Our kids competed. I feel terrible for them and for our fans, but we just didn’t rebound the ball in the second half and that really was a key there late," Fox said after the game.

Tied at 75 with 30 seconds left, Georgia's Pape Diatta's shot was blocked and J.J. Frazier had a missed jumper that gave Kentucky a chance to pull away.

The Bulldogs (15-12, 6-8 SEC) have not defeated the Wildcats since March 7, 2013. In their last meeting, the Bulldogs went to Kentucky and forced overtime, but the Wildcats ultimately came up victorious.

The Bulldogs' leading scorer, junior Yante Maten, left the game early with a knee injury after Isaiah Briscoe crashed into him after attempting a shot. Maten's injury was described by head coach Mark Fox as "serious" after the game.

“Obviously, without Yante, we had to play a little different at times," Fox said.

But that didn't stop the Bulldogs from hanging around. Frazier scored 14 points in the first half, including a three that beat the halftime buzzer to cut Kentucky's lead to two. He finished with a career-high 36 points.

"I couldn’t do it by myself, and I couldn’t have done it by myself," Frazier said. "Im proud of my teammates, they gave me everything they had, and I gave them everything I had, we just came up short.”

The Bulldogs got their first lead in the second half off a one-handed dunk by Mike Edwards, which looked like would put the momentum in favor of the Bulldogs.

Instead, the two teams went back-and-forth. Monk and Fox each came up big in the final minutes of the game for Kentucky and finished with a team-high 16 points.

The Wildcats dominated the boards, out-rebounding the Bulldogs 41-26. Kentucky had 14 offensive rebounds, and Georgia had two.

