UGA wide receiver arrested

ATHENS, GA - NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver Riley Ridley #8 of the Georgia Bulldogs catches a pass in front of defensive back Javaris Davis #31 of the Auburn Tigers at Sanford Stadium on November 12, 2016. Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images (Photo: Michael Chang, 2016 Getty Images)

ATHENS, Ga – UGA wide receiver Riley Ridley, who caught 12 passes and two touchdowns last season for the Bulldogs, was arrested Saturday night.

According to UGASports.com, Ridley was arrested by by Athens Clarke-County police and charged with a misdemeanor possession of marijuana.

Police said Ridley, who caught passes for 238 yards in his freshman season, had less than one ounce of marijuana in his possess and was released on a $1,000 bond.

UGA officials have not commented.

You can read UGASports.com's coverage here.

© 2017 WXIA-TV