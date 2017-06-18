Jun 18, 2017; Hartford, WI, USA; Brian Harman heads over a hill to his ball on the seventh hole as Holy Hill is seen in the background during the final round of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship at Erin Hills. Mandatory Credit: Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK (Photo: Mike De Sisti, USA TODAY NETWORK)

ERIN HILLS, Wis. -- Brooks Koepka won the U.S. Open in historic fashion.

Beginning the day a stroke behind Georgia's Brian Harman, Koepka shot 5-under 67 in Sunday's final round at Erin Hills to win his first major by four strokes.

He finished at 16-under for the tournament, tying the lowest 72-hole score relation to par in the tournament's history. Rory McIlroy set the record in 2011.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama tied with Harman in second at 12-under.

Koepka made three birdies on the back nine, including a beautiful putt on 16. He mastered the quick greens that surprised many throughout the weekend and handled the howling winds. His only bogey on the back nine for the entire tournament was on 10.

U.S. Open scoring record is 16-under par.@BKoepka is -16 with two holes left.https://t.co/ayX8oUYRmb — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 18, 2017

Harman, a University of Georgia graduate, went into Sunday leading and hoping to win his first major. But back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13 caused him to slip while Koepka was surging ahead.

"I thought Brooks played great. He went out and won it. I gave it my best," Harman told FOX during the broadcast. "I knew what I needed to do. I had some good looks, but wasn't hard enough. I stuck to my gameplan pretty good. I had a chance there at the end."

Matsuyama hit the best round of the day at 6-under. He had eight birdies during his final round.

Harman was born in Savannah, Georgia. He lives in Sea Island, Georgia.

He never made the cut at the U.S. Open since turning pro in 2009 until this year. Harman was a three-time 2nd team All-American at UGA. He was a stud as an amateur, winning the 2003 U.S. Junior Amateur, Players Amateur in 2005 and Porter Cup in 2007.

Harman is the third UGA golfer to finish 2nd at the U.S. Open, joining Chip Beck and Erik Compton.

PHOTOS | Brian Harman at the U.S. Open

