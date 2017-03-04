UGA's Isaiah McKenzie impresses at NFL Combine

Nov 19, 2016; Athens, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (16) returns a punt for a touchdown against the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Georgia defeated Louisiana-Lafayette 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Georgia Bulldogs receiver Isaiah McKenzie showed off his impressive speed at the NFL Combine on Saturday.

McKenzie, who was the only Bulldog invited to this year's combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ran a 4.42 on his second attempt of the 40-yard dash. It was faster than his first attempt of 4.47.

The receiver's time was tied for the fifth-best by the receivers who ran on Saturday.

"Top five in everything," McKenzie said on Friday about his goals. "I want to be top five in everything. I set my goal the first day I started training for this moment."

McKenzie's other results at the combine include 11 bench press reps (250 pounds), 36.0 inch vertical jump and 123.0 inch broad jump.

Last season, McKenzie had 44 receptions for 633 yards and seven touchdowns.

The best run of the day was Washington's John Ross, who broke the Combine record for fastest 40-yard dash. He ran it in 4.22 seconds. The previous record was 4.37 by Chris Johnson.

