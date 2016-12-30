UGA's McKenzie to enter draft, Sanders will stay for senior season

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A couple of prominent Georgia Bulldogs made announcements on whether or not they will stay for their season seasons or enter the NFL Draft next year.

One is staying, and one is leaving.

The Bulldogs' starting safety Dominick Sanders announced he will return for his senior season and forgo entering the NFL draft.

However, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed he will enter the draft. He told reporters he is doing so because of "personal issues."

UGA junior WR Isaiah McKenzie said he will declare for NFL draft. Cited "personal issues." — Marc Weiszer (@marcweiszer) December 30, 2016

The two juniors made the announcement following the Bulldogs' 31-23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

“Just personal issues, back home, things like that," McKenzie told reporters. "I just felt like it was the right decision for me to make."

McKenzie had four catches for 103 yards against TCU, including a long play of 77 yards that set up Georgia's first touchdown. He had 633 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions this season. He also had 244 yards and one touchdown on punt returns.

NFL scout to me at the UGA-Mizzou game regarding Isaiah McKenzie:



"No one can stop No. 16." — Radi Nabulsi (@RadiNabulsi) December 30, 2016

Sanders had 34 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions this season.

Earlier this month, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy announced they would all return for their senior seasons.

