WXIA
Close

UGA's McKenzie to enter draft, Sanders will stay for senior season

December 15, 2016

Alec McQuade, WXIA 5:33 PM. EST December 30, 2016

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A couple of prominent Georgia Bulldogs made announcements on whether or not they will stay for their season seasons or enter the NFL Draft next year.

One is staying, and one is leaving. 

The Bulldogs' starting safety Dominick Sanders announced he will return for his senior season and forgo entering the NFL draft.

However, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed he will enter the draft. He told reporters he is doing so because of "personal issues."

The two juniors made the announcement following the Bulldogs' 31-23 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs. 

“Just personal issues, back home, things like that," McKenzie told reporters. "I just felt like it was the right decision for me to make."

McKenzie had four catches for 103 yards against TCU, including a long play of 77 yards that set up Georgia's first touchdown. He had 633 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions this season. He also had 244 yards and one touchdown on punt returns.

Sanders had 34 total tackles and a team-high three interceptions this season. 

Earlier this month, Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, Lorenzo Carter and Davin Bellamy announced they would all return for their senior seasons.

PHOTOS | Kirby Smart coaches first bowl game as UGA coach

WXIA

UGA defeats TCU in Liberty Bowl, Kirby Smart gets first bowl victory

WXIA

R.E.M. bassist wants UGA coach fired

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories