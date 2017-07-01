Venus Williams still expected to play at BB&T Atlanta Open after fatal accident

Mar 30, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Venus Williams of the United States hits a forehand against Johanna Konta of Great Britain (not pictured) in a women's singles semi-final during the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Geoff Burke, Geoff Burke)

ATLANTA -- Venus Williams is still scheduled to play an exhibition match at the BB&T Atlanta Open later this month. She is not expected to take time off after she was involved in an accident where the passenger in the other vehicle eventually died from his injuries last month.

Williams was in a car accident near her home in Palm Beach County, Florida on June 9. She was stuck in an intersection after her light turned green because of traffic, and decided to pull into the next lane, according to a police report cited by her lawyer. Williams pulled in front of another car when changing lanes and was hit. Williams was reportedly going about 5 miles per hour.

Joerome Barson, who was in the other vehicle, suffered severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage, according to 11Alive partner USA TODAY Sports.

Williams' publicist said the seven-time grand slam singles champion will still play at Wimbledon, beginning on Monday. After the grass court tournament, Williams is scheduled to play an exhibition match against Genie Bouchard at the BB&T Atlanta Open, which is part of the U.S. Open Summer Series.

"We can say that there has been no indication from Venus Williams or her representative that her schedule will be affected. She is playing Wimbledon," a spokesperson for the BB&T Open told 11Alive on Saturday.

Williams took to Facebook on Friday to address the death of Barson, 78, who died nearly two weeks after the accident. The family is suing Williams.

"I am devastated and heartbroken by this accident," she wrote. "My heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of Jerome Barson and I continue to keep them in my thoughts and prayers."

The match in Atlanta is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, which is also the second day of qualifying for the tournament.

The BB&T Open runs from July 22-30.

PHOTOS | Players at the BB&T Open

© 2017 WXIA-TV