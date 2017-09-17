Vic Beasley injures hamstring against Packers

Sep 17, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) is pressured by Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley (44) in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

ATLANTA -- Just a few plays after a sack on Aaron Rodgers, Atlanta Falcons linebacker Vic Beasley left the game with a hamstring injury.

Beasley led the league in sacks last season with 15.5. The injury occurred in the third quarter while the Packers were in the red zone. Beasley was getting blocked and ended up on the bottom of a pile. He instantly grabbed his leg, and the training staff had to help him off the field.

On the previous drive, Beasley strip-sacked Rodgers who threw a backwards pass that was picked up by Desmond Trufant. Trufant ran it into the end zone for his first touchdown since 2015.

Beasley's return currently is listed as questionable.

Beasley was the team's first round draft pick in 2015.

Defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw left the game with an ankle injury, and offensive lineman Ryan Schraeder suffered a concussion and left the game.

