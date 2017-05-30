ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 01: Former Atlanta Falcons player Michael Vick walks on the field prior to the game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome on January 1, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Michael Vick was in Houston during Super Bowl LI.

He saw his former team build a 28-3 lead. He saw the New England Patriots make the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history and win in overtime for Tom Brady's fifth ring.

The former Falcons quarterback enjoyed the game. He just didn't like how it ended for the place he now calls home, Atlanta.

"Obviously we wish the outcome would have been different," Vick said during an event relaunching his V7 brand last weekend. "But there’s always next year, another opportunity to do it again, and get right back at it. It’s only a game. I know it hurt. I’ve been a part of plenty of games I wish I would have won. I think it’s going to motivate that team."

A loss that is sure to come to mind for Vick is the 2004 NFC Championship. After Vick had put up gaudy numbers in the regular season, becoming the first quarterback to throw for more than 250 yards and rush for over 100 in the same game and break a postseason record for rushing yards by a quarterback, he was limited by the Philadelphia Eagles defense that beat up the Falcons.

But that doesn't compare to what the Falcons went through. He can't imagine.

"I never lost a Super Bowl, so I couldn’t tell you," Vick said. "The only thing you can do-- we’re all human-- the only thing you can do is pick up the pieces and keep moving."

Vick has always been a fan of Matt Ryan, last season's MVP. During Super Bowl week in Houston, he told 11Alive that Ryan had solidified his place in Falcons history. He hasn't lost any hope for Ryan and the Falcons, calling them "one of the best teams in the National Football League," even after their collapse.

As for his relationship with the Falcons, Vick had said nothing has come out of any talks between the Falcons and him about a 1-day retirement contract. He'll keep pursuing it.

Despite a lack of progress, there is a relationship between him and the franchise. He's been inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which is slated to open for the Falcons' preseason this August.

"It’s unbelievable," he said. "It’s a great opportunity to just do something different. The city should be excited."

Vick feels support in Atlanta again, even after how his career with the Falcons ended by getting indicted because of involvement in an illegal dog fighting operation. All that has passed. He has relaunched his athletic clothing brand in the city where he feels like he belongs.

"The love is here in Atlanta. It will never die. I’m just thankful I have people who will support me who allow me to come to a city where I can call home, have events, and just fit right in."

