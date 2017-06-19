Voting for new G-Braves team name delayed

Photo: 11Alive

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. -- The Gwinnett Braves received more than 4,000 entries from fans for their contest to rename the minor league team.

In an update the team posted on social media, the Triple-A Braves affiliate said they are still combing through the suggestions to push to the next round of voting.

"The creativity in how these names tie into our area and the history of Gwinnett County gives us cause to carefully evaluate each and every name submitted," the team posted. "This creates a difficult task in narrowing the list down to 6 names for the online voting contest."

The team did not say when they expect voting to begin. Voting was supposed to begin on Monday and run through July 3. As of now, the new name is supposed to be implemented for the 2018 season.

The team's General Manager North Johnson said the organization decided to find a new nickname for the team because of confusion.

"When people hear there's Gwinnett Braves and Atlanta Braves, when they hear Braves, they automatically default to the Atlanta Braves," Johnson said to 11Alive.

Here are some of the suggestions fans posted on our Facebook page: Click here.

PHOTOS | Beautiful SunTrust Park

© 2017 WXIA-TV