Dec 2, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Washington Huskies female fan holds sign that reads Bring on Bama during the Pac-12 championship against the Colorado Buffaloes at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

ATLANTA -- Media day started bright and early for the Washington Huskies.

They stepped out onto the field of the Georgia Dome-- the sight of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl where the No. 4 Huskies will face No. 1 Alabama-- at 8 a.m., which is 5 a.m. back in Seattle.

"It doesn't feel like 5 to me," head coach Chris Petersen said. "I think we're fine."

It's worth noting that he had a cup of coffee next to him when he said this.

The Huskies arrived in Atlanta four days ago, so they've had some time to adjust to the time change. But there were a few sheepish practices at Georgia State for the Huskies when they first arrived, according to receiver John Ross.

"The first two days, it was hard. The first day, I was not tired until 2 a.m. And then the second day, I tried to go to sleep at 11 and woke up at like 3 a.m," Ross said. "I was just like, 'Wow, that was just a nap.' "

"I was so scared, I was like I'm not going to get any sleep out here," he added.

But after a couple days with strict curfews and trainers telling the players when to sleep, the team has adjusted. D.J. Beavers, who photo-bombed Ross' interview, interrupted to make a point that everyone is well-rested.

"We got a lot of sleep. A lot of good sleep. A lot of REM sleep," he said, the pair laughing.

While it's all fun and games now, it won't be funny if the Huskies are a little sleepy at 3 p.m. on Saturday while going up against arguably the best defense in college football.

Trey Adams has to block the Crimson Tide's front seven made up of top NFL draft picks, but he isn't too intimidated considering his offense ranks fourth in the country in points per game with 44.5 and has Jake Browning, a sophomore who finished sixth in Heisman voting, leading the way.

"They're not Superman. They're not crazy freak shows. They are, but they aren't. They're still human. People get blocked all the time," Adams said of the Crimson Tide defense.

Ross, who has 17 receiving touchdowns and 1,222 receiving yards this season, said Alabama's defense does so much stuff well (jamming the line, catching technique, strength, physicality, etc.) that he could go on forever about it.

"I've watched so much film and had so much time. I think the best way to beat that is trust the coaching, trust your preparation, have fun. Don't forget to have fun," Ross said.

Have fun, but don't forget to get some shuteye.

PHOTOS | Playoff teams go go-carting