WATCH: Georgia high school student's dunk shatters backboard

A Georgia high school student's ferocious dunk is being seen around the country,
Isaiah Banks, a senior at Heritage High in Conyers, Ga., took it to the hole with so much force that he brought down the backboard.
Take a look:
The game, which was in the third quarter, had to be called due to the broken backboard, USA Today reports. Heritage High was declared the winner over Evans High, 40-14.
When ya teammate jus ended the game wit a game breaker 🤒🤒🤒🤒 @isaiahbanks_ pic.twitter.com/wZCgTbf1y6— JT (@jt4__) January 11, 2017
That's when the real fun began for Banks. His powerful dunk was featured on USA Today, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated -- even ESPN's Sportscenter was impressed.
YESS LAWD‼ https://t.co/aZufaKbk8K— THROW THE OOP. (@isaiahbanks_) January 11, 2017
Banks and his Patriots team are scheduled to play Lakeside on Friday. Hopefully, they'll take measures to reinforce the backboard.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs