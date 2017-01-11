WATCH: Georgia high school student's dunk shatters backboard

A Georgia high school student's ferocious dunk is being seen around the country,

Isaiah Banks, a senior at Heritage High in Conyers, Ga., took it to the hole with so much force that he brought down the backboard.

Take a look:

The game, which was in the third quarter, had to be called due to the broken backboard, USA Today reports. Heritage High was declared the winner over Evans High, 40-14.

When ya teammate jus ended the game wit a game breaker 🤒🤒🤒🤒 @isaiahbanks_ pic.twitter.com/wZCgTbf1y6 — JT (@jt4__) January 11, 2017

That's when the real fun began for Banks. His powerful dunk was featured on USA Today, Bleacher Report, Sports Illustrated -- even ESPN's Sportscenter was impressed.

Banks and his Patriots team are scheduled to play Lakeside on Friday. Hopefully, they'll take measures to reinforce the backboard.