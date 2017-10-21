WXIA
Close

Watch: Julio Jones uses Super Bowl as motivation in new Bose commercial

Julio Jones discusses upcoming rematch against the New England Patriots

Alec McQuade, WXIA 11:08 PM. EDT October 21, 2017

First Matt. Now Julio.

Just a couple of days before the Atlanta Falcons face the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl LI, Bose released a new ad featuring Falcons receiver Julio Jones.

In the ad, Jones is watching the Super Bowl while running on the treadmill. He increases his speed as he watches the Falcons' eventual collapse. It then transitions into Jones continuing to work out. The ad is advertising new wireless headphones.

It's similar to quarterback Matt Ryan's Gatorade commercial that recreated the moment Ryan was walking off the field in the Super Bowl before showing him working out. The ad says the key to victory is defeat.

Read: Why Matt Ryan agreed to recreate Super Bowl loss in Gatorade commercial

Here's the new ad:

© 2017 WXIA-TV

WXIA

How to watch the rematch of Falcons vs. Patriots

WXIA

What the Falcons have to prove against Patriots in rematch

WXIA

BINGO: Falcons vs. Patriots Rematch

WXIA

Sunday night Falcons/Patriots rematch is Vivid Seats' most popular

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories