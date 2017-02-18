WXIA
Watch live: Atlanta United FC vs. Columbus Crew at 4:30 pm

February 18, 2017

CHARLESTON, SC -- Atlanta United takes on the Columbus Crew in the Carolina Challenge Cup at 4:30 pm.

Last week, the team defeated Chattanooga 4-0 in the new MLS franchise's first-ever game.

You can watch Saturday's game here.

 

