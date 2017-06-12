Watch live: Falcons hold retirement ceremony for Michael Vick and Roddy White

Jan 1, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Roddy White and quarterback Michael Vick are honored during halftime of the Falcons game against the New Orleans Saints at the Georgia Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Falcons are holding a ceremony honoring the retirement of former players Michael Vick and Roddy White on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

The ceremony will recognize the contributions and impact both former Falcons made to the organization and the city of Atlanta.

Team owner Arthur Blank, Vick and White are all expected to attend and speak at the event.

“We consider all former Falcons to be Falcons for life, and part of our family,” Blank said in a statement through the team. "Both men have made a huge impact on my family, our franchise and this city and we are thrilled to be able to honor both Roddy and Michael’s wishes to retire as Falcons, and celebrate their careers.”

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick by the Falcons in 2001, and the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback threw for 11,505 yards and 71 touchdowns in six seasons with the Falcons.

In 2007, Vick was indicted and served 21 months in prison after he was found to have been part of an illegal dog fighting operation in Virginia for more than 6 years. He returned to the NFL in 2009 and played for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick hasn't played an NFL game since 2015.

White played 10 seasons with the Falcons before getting cut in 2016. The four-time Pro Bowler joined Johns Creek High School's coaching staff this season. He's the Falcons all-time leading receiver with 10,863 yards. He had 63 touchdown receptions in his career.

