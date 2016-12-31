What Alabama and Washington had to say before CFB playoff in Atlanta

Photo: Alec McQuade

ATLANTA -- College football and the Georgia Dome go together like peaches and cream.

But Saturday marks the stadium's final college football game before it gets demolished next year, but it may just be the best one yet.

No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Washington finally meet up for the College Football Playoff in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at the Georgia Dome on Saturday.

After a week of hoopla, sound bites, practices and fun activities for the teams around the city, the two teams will battle for a spot in the national championship, which is on Jan. 9 in Tampa, Fla. The winner on Saturday will play either No. 2 Clemson or No. 3 Ohio State. Those teams play in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz later on Saturday.

Alabama (13-0) features perhaps one of the best college football teams in history as the Tide try to finish their season undefeated for the 11th time in the program's 113-year history. Head coach Nick Saban will try to win his fifth national title with the Tide, sixth in his career.

The team has a robust defense stacked with NFL-caliber talent and leads the nation in defensive scoring with 153 points.

The Crimson Tide, whose previous game was also in the Georgia Dome for the SEC Championship earlier in December, are led by freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts who has a strong receiving corp that's allowed him to garner 2,592 passing yards and 22 touchdowns. But the dual-threat quarterback also has rushed for 841 yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground.

The Tide will face the Huskies, who have returned to national prominence after going 12-1 this season and winning the PAC-12. They are coached by Chris Petersen, who is known to call a few trick plays.

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning finished sixth in the Heisman voting this season. He's thrown for 3,280 yards and 42 touchdowns this season. His favorite target is John Ross, one of the top receivers in the country with 17 touchdown receptions.

Next year the Peach Bowl will move next door to Mercedes-Benz stadium, opening in 2017.

Here are what the two teams had to say about the playoff game:

