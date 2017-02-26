What we learned during Georgia's win over LSU

Georgia jumped out to big lead early against LSU, but it took two late free throws from senior point guard J.J. Frazier for the Bulldogs to ultimately pull out the 82-80 victory. The win gave Georgia its second straight victory without Yante Maten and helped its NCAA Tournament hopes stay alive.

Below, we give you five things we learned from Saturday’s home win for the Bulldogs over the Tigers.

Learning to close late: For the majority of the season, Georgia always seemed to be on the wrong side of close games, whether it was from just not making a play or the result of a bad call. This week, the Dawgs won two games that came down to the final minute. It may be too little too late as far as getting into the NCAA Tournament, but it’s at least encouraging to see Mark Fox and his players are still fighting.

Frazier stays on fire: At this point, what is left to say about J.J. Frazier? He’s simply one of the best to ever put on a Georgia jersey, and it seems his legend only continues to grow as his career nears its end. In the past five games alone, including the last two without leading scorer Yante Maten on the floor, Frazier has pumped in 139 points. In both wins this week, he made key plays down the stretch to help Georgia escape. He’s certainly trying to end his career on a high note.

Finding a way without Maten: Georgia is now 2-0 without Maten, and it almost beat Kentucky after Maten was lost in the game’s opening minutes. Georgia actually may have benefitted from Maten fouling out with over six minutes left in the win at Tennessee two weeks ago. The Bulldogs trailed at the time of his departure, but found a way to pull out a victory late behind Frazier and a couple big plays down the stretch by Tyree Crump.

Crump coming along: Crump still isn’t getting big minutes regularly for Georgia, but he’s showing exactly why he was such a highly regarded prospect coming out of high school. His shooting ability can be the difference in games. He’s knocked down two deep three-pointers in consecutive games, and it seems like he’s gradually earning Fox’s confidence. It’s probably too late for him to make a big impact this season, but it looks like he’s getting ready to really take off as a sophomore.