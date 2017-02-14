Who is Mr. Romantic on the Braves?

Photo: 11Alive

KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- No love for the Atlanta Braves on Valentine's Day, at least from their significant others.

Pitchers and catchers reported to Spring Training on Tuesday, not allowing them to have much fun on Valentine's Day. The holiday usually falls during Spring Training for MLB players.

That means for manager Brian Snitker, he might send some chocolate or roses to his wife, but there's no time to celebrate.

"Most of the time I'm getting up for Spring Training on Valentine's Day. I texted my wife, told her how much I love her, and she's cuddling the grandkids," Snitker said. "I haven't had too many Valentine's Days since I've been married with my wife because we're always working."

Infielder Chase d'Arnaud, who reported to camp early, had dinner with his wife, Kaitlyn, the night before. The couple recently got married and just found out they are expecting a boy this summer.

"Yesterday, we went out to dinner to Celebration, Florida. Took Kaitlyn to the Columbia restaurant," he said. "We had a great dinner, just the two of us, get to hang out."

So who is the most romantic member of the Braves?

Pitcher Julio Teheran thinks its Ender Inciarte, but d'Arnaud is sure its Adonis Garcia.

"He's Mr. Romantic, low key, on the down low," d'Arnaud said. "He plays tough with all the players and gives you this mean mug. Then sometimes, if you hold eye contact long enough and watch him look back, after looking all hard, you'll look and go..." he said, making a suggestive smile to imitate Garcia. "That's Donny in a nutshell."

Just a little fun for a bunch of guys who don't get to see their wives on Valentine's Day.

"It's just what we do," Snitker said.

