Who's in the NCAA tournament? Who's next to qualify?

Teams that have earned automatic bids the to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with school and conference:
Men
Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun
Winthrop, Big South
UNC Wilmington, Colonial
Iona, Metro Atlantic
Wichita State, Missouri Valley
Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley
East Tennessee State, Southern
Tuesday
Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Northeast, Saint Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.
Summit, South Dakota State vs. Omaha, 9 p.m.
West Coast, Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.
Women
UConn, American Athletic
Dayton, Atlantic 10
Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast
West Virginia, Big 12
Maryland, Big Ten
Green Bay, Horizon
Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic
Belmont, Ohio Valley
Stanford, Pac-12
South Carolina, Southeastern
Chattanooga, Southern
Western Illinois, Summit
Gonzaga, West Coast
Big East, Marquette vs. DePaul, 9 p.m.
