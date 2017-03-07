Who's in the NCAA tournament? Who's next to qualify?

A basketball lies on the dusty hardwood court of a college hoops arena during a break in the action. (Photo: Tar_Heel_Rob, Custom)

Teams that have earned automatic bids the to the NCAA men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with school and conference:

Men

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun

Winthrop, Big South

UNC Wilmington, Colonial

Iona, Metro Atlantic

Wichita State, Missouri Valley

Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley

East Tennessee State, Southern

Tuesday

Horizon, Northern Kentucky vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Northeast, Saint Francis (Pa.) at Mount St. Mary’s, 7 p.m.

Summit, South Dakota State vs. Omaha, 9 p.m.

West Coast, Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 9 p.m.

Women

UConn, American Athletic

Dayton, Atlantic 10

Notre Dame, Atlantic Coast

West Virginia, Big 12

Maryland, Big Ten

Green Bay, Horizon

Quinnipiac, Metro Atlantic

Belmont, Ohio Valley

Stanford, Pac-12

South Carolina, Southeastern

Chattanooga, Southern

Western Illinois, Summit

Gonzaga, West Coast

Big East, Marquette vs. DePaul, 9 p.m.

