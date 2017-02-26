Wreck ruins Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s comeback at Daytona 500

Feb 26, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) before the 2017 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Peter Casey, Peter Casey)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Dale Earnhardt Jr. started on the Front Row of the Daytona 500, but a wreck on lap No. 46 of stage two on Sunday took away any chance of him winning the Great American Race for a third time.

Earnhardt Jr. missed the second half of the NASCAR season last year while suffering from side effects of a concussion. Sunday was his first race back after getting medically cleared.

"I really enjoyed the whole week," Earnhardt Jr. told FOX. "Everyone's support to get back to the track meant the world to me."

Kyle Busch's had an issue with his right rear tire, and Earnhardt Jr. went over the nose of Busch's car after it turned around, nearly causing the No. 88 car to flip. Fortunately it did not, and he was able to drive it back to pit road to attempt repairs.

"We had a great car," Earnhardt Jr. said. "I don't really know what happened there on the wreck. Looked like Kyle had a flat tire."

A new NASCAR rule that requires minor damage to be repaired in a five-minute window prevented him from returning to the race.

Multiple angles of huge crash shows Dale Jr nearly avoided contact until he clips Kyle Busch hard! #Daytona500 #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/dUitd9LtuH — Chicken Bone Alley (@CBoneAlley) February 26, 2017

Erik Jones, Elliott Sadler and Austin Dillon were also involved in the wreck.

Earnhardt Jr. led eight laps of the race. Busch won the first stage of the race.

PHOTOS | Dale Earnhardt Jr.

(© 2017 WXIA)