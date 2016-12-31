Yellow Jackets tame Wildcats in heated TaxSlayer Bowl

Logan Bowles-USA TODAY Sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla -- Senior Justin Thomas rushed for a 21-yard touchdown and finished his career with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets as the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Champion, beating Kentucky 33-18.

Thomas, who started at quarterback with the Jackets for three seasons, scored the offense's first touchdown on an 11-play, 94-yard drive that gave Tech a two-possesion cushion they would maintain for most of the game.

The Jackets (9-4) picked up an early lead on the Wildcats' first drive. Patrick Gamble strip sacked Stephen Johnson, and T.J. Davis recovered running it 38 yards for the touchdown.

Harrison Butker kicked four field goals for the Jackets, including a 52-yarder to end the first half, the longest of the season.

Kentucky (7-6) made a late rally, with both of Johnson's touchdown passes coming in the fourth quarter. His first was a 20-yard pass to Dorian Baker, who broke away from Step Durham to make the diving catch.

On the next drive, he ran 21 yards into the end zone with less than four minutes in the game, and threw to C.J. Conrad on the 2-point conversion to make it an 8-point game.

Johnson completed 19 passes on 34 attempts for 175 yards. He rushed for 49 yards and 14 carries.

Attempting to put the game away, Thomas threw a 42-yard pass from midfield on third down to Ricy Jeune, and Dedrick Mills ran from 3 yards out for the touchdown.

Thomas completed six passes on 14 attempts for 105 yards, and he rushed for 42 yards on nine carries.

After missing a bowl game last season for the first time in 18 years, the Yellow Jackets have won their second consecutive bowl game. Their last was the 2014 Orange Bowl win over Mississippi State.

Saturday was Kentucky's first bowl game appearance since 2010. The Wildcats have not won a bowl game since 2008.

