5th Grade Teacher on Leave After Giving KKK Role Play Assignment
Fifth grade students in South carolina were given an assignment where they were asked to imagine what it would be like being a member of the KKK during the Civil War. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WXIA 12:23 PM. EDT September 20, 2017
