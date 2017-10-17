A Florida Man is $37,500 Richer After Doughnut Glaze is Mistaken For Meth

A Florida man is $37,500 richer after he was arrested for meth possession, but the meth was actually Krispy Kreme doughnut glaze. Elizabeth Keatinge (@elizkeatinge) has more.

