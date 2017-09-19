Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci Says Tom Brady May Have Had A Relationship With Ivanka Trump
According to former White House communications director Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci, Tom Brady didn't come to the White House with the Super Bowl winning Patriots because he may have had a relationship with Ivanka Trump. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcard
WXIA 1:04 PM. EDT September 19, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Georgia Tech president denounces outside agitatorsSep 19, 2017, 1:40 p.m.
-
Vigil for Georgia Tech student killed by police…Sep 18, 2017, 9:48 p.m.
-
Police find SUV of man wanted in baby's deathSep 19, 2017, 1:28 p.m.