Did the Older Trump Kids Try To 'Bump' Tiffany Out of Her Inheritance?
It sounds like President Trump told Howard Stern that his daughter Ivanka and oldest son Donald Trump Jr. may have tried to 'bump off' youngest daughter Tiffany from getting any inheritance money. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WXIA 9:26 AM. EDT September 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
The Drug Whisperer: How a single over-the-counter…Sep 24, 2017, 3:08 p.m.
-
VERIFY: Did the NFL players' protest cause ratings to dropSep 26, 2017, 2:40 a.m.
-
Stuck in Puerto Rico, a family vacation gone horribly wrongSep 25, 2017, 3:36 p.m.