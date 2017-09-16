Former Trump Adviser Reportedly Taps Children's College Fund to Pay Attorney Fees
It's been over a year since the FBI probe into the Trump campaign began, and now with special counsel Robert Mueller at the helm that investigation appears to be taking a toll on some of the president's former aides.
WXIA 3:43 PM. EDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Ticket broker Jeff Cook arrested after allegedly…Sep 16, 2017, 3:16 p.m.
-
Are your lights back on? Georgia Power says 99…Sep 16, 2017, 4:08 p.m.
-
One person trapped by fallen power lineSep 16, 2017, 12:51 p.m.