Gretchen Carlson on Sexual Harassment in Workplace: 'This is the Watershed Moment'
Now that many women are coming forward with assault and harassment allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, Gretchen Carlson tells USA Today, ' to me this is the 'watershed moment'.
WXIA 6:37 PM. EDT October 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Arrest warrant: Mother put children in oven, turned it onOct 16, 2017, 5:21 p.m.
-
Woman dead, man shot in Athens officer-involved shootingOct 16, 2017, 5:23 p.m.
-
Cops cannot compel drivers suspected of DUI to take…Oct 16, 2017, 3:11 p.m.