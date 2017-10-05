Kellyanne Conway Calls for 'Thoughtful Conversation' After Las Vegas Tragedy
Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway is calling for 'thoughtful conversation,' following the mass shooting in Las Vegas that has left at least 59 people dead. Veuer's Josh King (@abridgetoland) has the details.
WXIA 12:26 PM. EDT October 05, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Tropical depression upgraded to Tropical Storm Nate,…Oct. 4, 2017, 11:51 a.m.
-
Timeline | The path of Tropical Storm Nate and what…Oct. 5, 2017, 11:08 a.m.
-
Train derails, crashes into house in NW AtlantaOct. 5, 2017, 4:31 a.m.