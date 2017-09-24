Poll: More Americans Trust Military Leaders Than President Trump on North Korea
A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds 72 percent of respondents trust U.S. military leaders to deal with the North Korean threat responsibly. Less than a quarter of people in the U.S. think it should launch a military strike before North Korea can attack the U.S. or its allies.
WXIA 11:18 AM. EDT September 24, 2017
