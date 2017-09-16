Report: British Prime Minister Complained to Trump After London Bombing Tweet
President Donald Trump reportedly angered the leader of one of America's closest allies with one of his tweets. This time it's the British Prime Minister. Susana Victoria Perez (@susana_vp) has more.
WXIA 1:34 PM. EDT September 16, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Dad to parents: ‘Is your daughter OK? Check again'Sep 15, 2017, 2:53 p.m.
-
Autopsy: LSU student had 'highly elevated blood…Sep 15, 2017, 12:50 p.m.
-
Suspect in teen mental health facility rape case…Sep 15, 2017, 1:13 p.m.