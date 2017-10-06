Report: Office Of Congressman Who Resigned After Abortion Scandal Had A 'Culture of Intimidation'

Before the abortion scandal that forced Pennsylvania Congressman Tim Murphy to resign, his office was reportedly the center of controversy involving a quote, 'culture of intimidation' that allowed many of his staffers to quit. Veuer's Nick Cardona (@nickcardona93) has that story.

WXIA 10:58 AM. EDT October 06, 2017

