Report: Trump Lawyer's Wanted Jared Kushner to Step Down Over Russia Probe

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Tropical Storm Irma updates and videoSep. 7, 2017, 12:17 p.m.
-
LIST | Major roads closed after trees fallSep 12, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
-
1 million+ without power across Georgia as Irma moves outSep 11, 2017, 6:41 a.m.