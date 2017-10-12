Republican Senator Asks If Trump Is Backtracking on Presidential Oath
Republican Senator Ben Sasse is asking whether or not President Trump is backtracking on the oath he took when he was sworn into office. Veuer's Natasha Abellard (@Natasha Abellard) has the story.
WXIA 10:43 AM. EDT October 12, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
17-year-old survivor of accident that killed brother…Oct 11, 2017, 10:49 p.m.
-
Judge denies bond for dad accused of bashing…Oct 12, 2017, 9:00 a.m.
-
Suspect opens fire on police while being served warrantsOct 12, 2017, 7:43 a.m.