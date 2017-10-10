Steve Bannon Calls For Senator Bob Corker to Resign After Insulting President Trump
President Trump's former Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon, is coming after several republican senators, and he just called out one in particular. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WXIA 8:51 AM. EDT October 10, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Doraville PD, DeKalb DA ask for public's help solving murder
-
Nick Gordon in Florida jail
-
VIDEO: Rookie Sean Newcomb discusses MLB debut
-
Georgia model vanishes, body found with organs missing
-
Mother charged in deaths of two toddlers after kids were left in hot car
-
Friend remembers veteran skydiver killed in fall
-
Groups clash in Piedmont Park over Sharia Law
-
The latest on the church bus crash
-
Victims head home and emergency crews remember deadly bus crash
More Stories
-
Infant's remains found in woods near where preemie…Oct 10, 2017, 12:44 a.m.
-
Opioid addiction: It can start with a single pillOct. 9, 2017, 5:28 p.m.
-
KSU responds after cheerleaders kneel during national anthemOct. 9, 2017, 12:49 p.m.