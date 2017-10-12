The Arm of A Bronze Statue Has Been Discovered At The Underwater Ruins of Antikythera
Divers have returned to the site of the Antikythera ship wreck and discovered a new treasure trove, this time of bronze and marble statue fragments. Josh King has the story (@abridgetoland).
WXIA 2:57 PM. EDT October 12, 2017
