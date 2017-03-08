Google weighs in on WikiLeaks bombshell

If you're having a tech problem, others problem have as well -- and have posted the results. (Photo: AFP/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO — Google is the latest company to weigh in on WikiLeaks' stunning disclosure yesterday that it is among several high-profile tech companies whose products can be turned into spying devices.

Its message, mirroring a statement from Apple last night — If you regularly update security on your devices, you should be safe.

"As we’ve reviewed the documents, we're confident that security updates and protections in both Chrome and Android already shield users from many of these alleged vulnerabilities," Heather Adkins, director of information security and privacy, said in a statement emailed to USA TODAY. "Our analysis is ongoing and we will implement any further necessary protections. We've always made security a top priority and we continue to invest in our defenses."

Popular consumer products from the search engine giant, Apple, Microsoft, Samsung and others are facing hard questions after thousands of documents were released that claim an arsenal of CIA hacking tools can turn iPhone and Android smartphones, TVs, computers and apps into "covert microphones."

Late Tuesday, Apple said its initial analysis "indicates that many of the issues leaked today were already patched in the latest iOS (but) we will continue work to rapidly address any identified vulnerabilities."

On Wednesday, Samsung weighed in. "Protecting consumers’ privacy and the security of our devices is a top priority at Samsung," it said. "We are aware of the report in question and are urgently looking into the matter."

Microsoft and WhatsApp (owned by Facebook) on Monday said they were looking into the matter. Signal did not respond to an email message for comment on the report.

