(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images) (Photo: Leon Neal, 2016 Getty Images)

Ah, the iPhone. Remember when it first came out? Yeah, it was 10 years ago. Feel old yet?

Ever since we saw Steve Jobs in his black, turtleneck shirt, up on that stage and hyping all of us up for the future; technology has never been the same.

We went from chunky cellular phones that were honestly so huge it was a better idea to just utilize a telephone booth.

vintage mobile phone (Photo: thawornnurak)

To those unbreakable Nokia phones where we all tried to get the highest score on 'Snake.' Remember that game?





And then, like a blinding light from the heavens, the iPhone was introduced to the world.

Why, hello there, iPhone! Do any of you even remember the first iPhone? There was only four gigabytes of storage. It could only take still photos. No video. And, oh my goodness, it didn't have any apps.

Now, here's a commercial for the iPhone 7.

The iPhone has taken incredibly huge lengths to be user-friendly while also making people, like me, feel technologically savvy.

How has the iPhone changed your life?

