Gone in an instant: How to protect your information online

The 5-step approachs helps businesses and people identify and protect vital data and technology assets in their lives. (Photo: Basye, Lindsey)

ATLANTA -- As technology is becoming more advanced, so are hackers and thieves preying on you through your digital footprint.

So, as part of National Cyber Security Awareness Month, the Better Business Bureau is putting out some tips to help you be more vigilant while protecting your online information.

According to the BBB's State of Cyber Security Report, "cyber-attacks cost businesses more than $400 billion per year, and affect 1 in 4 small businesses".

The five-step approach was laid out to help businesses on how to identify and protect their digital information. It starts with identifying what assets you have all the way through making a plan in case your data is breached.

Tips to keeping your information safe online.

Make strong passwords and change them regularly. Use anti-virus software and make sure to have the latest updated operating systems for your devices. Be careful what you post online and delete anything that you no longer need. Using offline storage systems can let you keep your information without high risk of it being hacked. If buying something online use a credit card because banks typically offer more card holder protection than debit cards. Beware of scam emails! If you get a suspicious email don't click on any links and don't respond to sender.

For more on the 5-step approach and tips to help protect yourself go to the Better Business Bureau's website.

