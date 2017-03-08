Snapchat's International Women's Day filters draw ire

The logo of mobile app "Snapchat" displayed on a tablet on January 2, 2014 in Paris. (Photo: Lionel Bonaventure, AFP/Getty Images)

It appears Snapchat's efforts to honor artist Frida Kahlo, civil rights activist Rosa Parks and scientist Marie Curie is drawing more controversy over the use of its filters.

The messaging app introduced three filters Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day. Each filter includes its own effect when you raise your eyebrows or open your mouth. For example, when you raise your eyebrows with the Rosa Parks filter, a word bubble pops up with her quote: "You must never be fearful about what you are doing when it is right." Open your mouth with the Marie Curie filter and watch chemicals in her lab explode.

Just discovered there's a Marie Curie filter on snapchat with exploding chemicals for #internationalwomensday 😂 pic.twitter.com/9HlVxuXZ4T — Jessica Hamilton (@earthgirl_) March 8, 2017

Reactions to the filters have been mixed. On Twitter, several users questioned why Curie's filter would feature eye makeup.

Food for thought: @Snapchat Why the smokey eye on Marie Curie? Sexualizing women on #InternationalWomensDay seems counter intuitive... pic.twitter.com/xMQBWeI4DI — Leila Gharagozlou (@Lghara93) March 8, 2017

Snapchat made a Marie Curie filter for International Women's Day and still put eyeshadow and lashes on it — kerry (@kerry_metters) March 8, 2017

When @Snapchat gives Marie Curie fake lashes instead of goggles for international women's day. #snapfail 👩🏼‍🔬 — Gabriella Hodges (@GabHodges) March 8, 2017

Meanwhile, others have expressed concerns the filters for Kahlo and Parks are racially insensitive.

Who thought it was a good idea to have a Rosa Parks snapchat filter?? — Grundy 🏃 (@GrundyOxford) March 8, 2017

This is not the first time Snapchat has come under fire for controversial filters, which users often apply over selfies. Last year, Snapchat honored musician Bob Marley with a filter many described as digital Blackface. Months later, users accused Snapchat of releasing a filter that promoted racist stereotypes of Asians.

"Lenses are meant to be playful and never to offend," Snapchat said in a statement last August following reaction to the filter.

Snapchat declined to comment on reaction to the Women's Day filters.

