Testing begins on flying-car prototype

The designer said he was inspired by the movie, "Back to the Future." (NBC RAW)

NBC , WXIA 11:17 AM. EDT June 03, 2017

Testing began Saturday on a propeller-driven prototype of a flying car in Japan.

The test model is being developed by the Japanese company Cartivator, and supported by a Toyota investment of $386,000.

The model took off several times, hovering at eye level for a few seconds before falling to the ground.

The project leader said he was inspired to develop the car from the movie, “Back to the Future.”
 

