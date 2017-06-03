Testing begins on flying-car prototype

Testing began Saturday on a propeller-driven prototype of a flying car in Japan.
The test model is being developed by the Japanese company Cartivator, and supported by a Toyota investment of $386,000.
The model took off several times, hovering at eye level for a few seconds before falling to the ground.
The project leader said he was inspired to develop the car from the movie, “Back to the Future.”
