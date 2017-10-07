These are the new emojis coming to iPhones and iPads

The monocle emoji. (Photo: Apple)

The next emojis coming to iPhones and iPads will let users share hedgehogs, broccoli and an "I love you" message in sign language.

On Friday, Apple revealed hundreds of new emojis available with the next update to iOS 11, its latest mobile operating system.

Developer and public beta previews of iOS 11.1 will receive the emojis next week, while everyone else on iOS will get them in a future update.

Among the other items represented in the iOS 11.1 update: Chinese takeout, curling, mermaid, rock climbing, dinosaur, and an emoji face with monocle.

Later this year, the Unicode Technical Committee, the body choosing the next emojis to appear on text messages or social media, will hold a meeting to choose the latest emojis to launch in an update arriving next June. The highlight: a frowning poop.









