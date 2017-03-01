YouTube to launch paid TV on-demand service

YouTube TV is a new service aimed at cord cutters. (Photo: Jefferson Graham)

LOS ANGELES (USA TODAY/Jefferson Graham) — YouTube is ready to take on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming media services.

The Google-owned video network announced a new subscription service, YouTube TV, offering a collection of TV channels aimed at cord cutters who think their cable bills are too high.

The charge is $35 monthly, and the 40 channels include the four top broadcast networks, CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox, and top cable channels like USA, Bravo, MSNBC and Fox News.

Missing are the Turner channels, including CNN, Cartoon Network and TNT, the Viacom networks, including Comedy Central, MTV, VH1, and Nickelodeon, Scripps (Food Network and Home and Garden) and HBO.

Unlike the Hulu service, which offers the ability to watch TV shows from NBC, ABC and Fox without commercials, or CBS's All-Access service, YouTube TV shows from the networks will all have ads.

In announcing the new service, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki noted how the smartphone era changed everything--"mobile put a TV in everybody's pocket," she said.

YouTube's audience of millennial viewers love TV content, "but they don’t want to watch it in the traditional setting, in the living room, waiting for their favorite show to come on. They want to consume TV live or on demand."

In seeking to take on the established players, YouTube is banking on its mostly young, millennial audience springing for a monthly subscription to watch network and cable TV shows.

YouTube is the number one video service, and says some 1 billion hours of videos are watched daily on its network. That includes music videos, clips from the lTV late-night comics and cute animal videos.

YouTube says the service will launch within the next few months. The company directed consumers to http://tv.youtube.com to sign up for notifications.

YouTube TV will be a stand-alone app and not interchangeable with the current YouTube Red app. However, originals produced for Red will be watchable on YouTube TV.

