1 killed, 4 injured in hit-and-run crash on GA 400

ATLANTA -- One person was killed and four more were injured after their car overturned in a hit-and-run crash on a busy Atlanta Interstate Wednesday, officials confirmed.

According to Georgia State Patrol officials, a Honda and a Chevrolet SUV were traveling south on GA 400, just north of Lenox Road, around 3:30 p.m. when they collided. The Honda left the scene after the crash, GSP said.

The collision caused the SUV to overturn, killing one of its passengers. The other four passengers were transported to Grady Hospital. GSP officials say charges are pending.

GSP troopers and other crews are now on the scene investigating the crash. Two lanes are still shut down while crews work to clear the scene, but GSP expect all lanes to be reopened shortly.

