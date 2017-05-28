1 killed in 3 vehicle crash in Cobb Co.

COBB COUNTY, GA - Police are investigating a fatal accident at I-75N and Delk Road.
The crash happened around 4:30 Monday morning. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, three vehicles were involved.
Unfortunate start to Memorial Day...Fatal Accident on I-75 NB at Delk Rd. in Cobb County. Police are on the scene. No delays thus far.— Deidre Johnson (@djnewsie) May 29, 2017
Police have not said what caused the crash and no information has been released on the victim.
The scene is not delaying traffic in the area.
