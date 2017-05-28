WXIA
1 killed in 3 vehicle crash in Cobb Co.

Tiffany McCall, WXIA 5:48 AM. EDT May 29, 2017

COBB COUNTY, GA - Police are investigating a fatal accident at I-75N and Delk Road.

The crash happened around 4:30 Monday morning. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, three vehicles were involved.

Police have not said what caused the crash and no information has been released on the victim.

The scene is not delaying traffic in the area.

